Brock Lesnar Says He Would Like Another Opportunity to be Champion

– Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier interviewed WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar for ESPN after WrestleMania 39: Night 2. Lesnar defeated Omos in the opening match for Night 2 of the two-day event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Brock Lesnar on if he has an interest in a matchup against Gunther, and challenging Omos: “I do. I don’t really care… it was just proposed, and I don’t know if I don’t make the calls around here. It’s just one of those things. When this [Omos] was proposed to me, I liked it because I like the challenge, and I like the matchup.”

On if he wants to be champion again: “We all want to be a champion, but I don’t think at this point in my career that I really need it. I would like another opportunity at it. If things worked out that way, yeah. But things are crazy in this business.”