Bron Breakker Says He Has a Better Spear Than Roman Reigns

In an interview with Stick to Wrestling (via Fightful), Bron Breakker compared his spear to Roman Reigns and said that he knows that his is better than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion’s.

He said: “Yeah, sure. Roman is the WWE Universal Champion, ‘The Tribal Chief,’ the greatest, whatever you want to call it. Roman is fantastic, and he’s all the great things that he says he is. But when I Spear people, they don’t get up. I try to inflict as much pain as I can on my opponents. There is a difference, when you turn on the tape, between me spearing someone and then when he does it, cut and dry. So that’s not up for me to decide. I know my Spear is better. There’s no debate. Just turn on the tape. All my combine numbers here at the PC prove that nobody is faster than me, nobody can jump higher or further or side to side, anything. I am the best athlete here. There’s no debate, really. Turn on the tape. Mine’s clearly better.“