Bronson Reed Comments On Anniversary Of Win Over Kazuchika Okada

Bronson Reed defeated Kazuchika Okada a year ago today, and he took to Twitter to comment on the anniversary. Reed defeated Okada on night 13 of the NJPW G1 Climax 32 on August 7th of last year as JONAH, and he posted to his account to react.

Reed wrote:

“All I need is to be given the opportunity, and I can slay any golden goose.”