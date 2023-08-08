wrestling / News

Bronson Reed Comments On Anniversary Of Win Over Kazuchika Okada

August 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event Bronson Reed Image Credit: WWE

Bronson Reed defeated Kazuchika Okada a year ago today, and he took to Twitter to comment on the anniversary. Reed defeated Okada on night 13 of the NJPW G1 Climax 32 on August 7th of last year as JONAH, and he posted to his account to react.

Reed wrote:

“All I need is to be given the opportunity, and I can slay any golden goose.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bronson Reed, G1 Climax 32, Kazuchika Okada, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading