– WWE.com has confirmed a three-match lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level up. Brooks Jensen faces Dante Chen in the main event matchup. Here’s the full lineup and preview:

* Brooks Jensen vs. Dante Chen

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe

* Carlee Bright vs. Blair Davenport

Jensen to clash with Chen in highly anticipated collision on NXT Level Up

An incredible edition of NXT Level Up is set to feature Brooks Jensen clashing with Dante Chen in a spirited main event, a donnybrook pitting Hank Walker and Tank Ledger against Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe, and Carlee Bright taking on the sinister Blair Davenport.

The newly solo Jensen has experienced an up-and-down start to his singles career, but he has recently defeated Luca Crusifino and Dion Lennox in singles bouts on NXT Level Up and seeks a statement win against The Gatekeeper of NXT.

A pillar of NXT Level up as well as NXT, Chen is a fearsome striker who may be one of the only NXT Superstars who can go strike for strike with his hard-hitting opponent.

And speaking of hard-hitters, Walker and Ledger are primed to battle Dupont and Igwe in a tag bout that seems certain to feature plenty of haymakers.

Walker and Ledger are hoping to bounce back from a recent loss to Charlie Dempsey and Damon Kemp, while Dupont and Igwe are seeking what would likely be the biggest win of their careers.

Ever since her arrival to NXT, Davenport has been terrorizing her fellow Superstars and doling out constant blindside attacks.

Davenport is making her first Level Up appearance since June, and she’ll combat the debuting Bright, who is competing in her second WWE bout after coming up just short against Jacy Jayne earlier this month.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!