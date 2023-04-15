Bruce Prichard On If Edge Refused To End Undertaker’s Streak, Floyd Mayweather Being Booked As a Babyface

On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed WrestleMania 24. Bruce talked about Mike Adamle in WWE, how Floyd Mayweather was presented on TV, and the rumor of Edge refusing to end Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak. Some highlights are below.

On Mike Adamle’s time in WWE: “I don’t think it was a good time for Mike. I think that Mike was dealing with issues that I’m not sure Mike even really understood at the time, nor did anyone else. And that’s unfortunatem because by the time that Mike really understood what his issues were and the doctors were able to get in to help him. I think it had already kind of deteriorated his thought process, but again as I’ve said before I love Mike Adamle. Great guy and was really trying hard at least he introduced Shawn Michales not Shane Michales.”

On why Floyd Mayweather was presented as a face despite a heel persona in boxing: “That Mayweather was a star. Mayweather was a megastar, didn’t matter whether they cheered him or booed him. They cared about him and they reacted to what he did. So, to traditional -— the experts, if you will, in the field of, ‘Oh wow he’s working with a heel, he’s got to be a heel.’ No, he’s working with a star and it’s two stars kind of colliding. One’s a giant, one’s a little tiny midget — Mayweather was a star. Big Show was a star.

“And when you think about the pairing of those two here, you have a seven foot giant and then you have a guy who’s maybe five eight. So, the most famous boxer in the world at this point in time and probably the best pure boxer that I’ve ever seen in my life and then you’ve got a giant. So, it was a great dichotomy it’s like ‘oh my God here’s Big Show and here’s Mayweather’ and they’re going eyeball to belly button.”

On if Edge refused to end Undertaker’s Streak: “No. I know there was talk of Edge winning, yes. Every year that we would come up against the streak the question would be ‘is this the year?’ Do we have somebody that is worthy of ending the streak of the Undertaker and I think Edge was worthy of ending the streak. But, at the same time, I don’t think that it was the right time for the streak to end.

“So, while it was certainly discussed I don’t think anybody ever got to the point of ‘hey you know this is really an option on the table.’ Because, once it was discussed and the pros and cons laid out I think that the pros of not ending the streak outweighed the cons of ending the streak heavily.”

