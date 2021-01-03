Bruce Prichard Reflects On His Memories Of Brodie Lee & Danny Hodge, Lee’s Love For His Family, Hodge’s Incredible Strength

In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed his memories of Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee) in WWE, Danny Hodge’s incredible strength, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bruce Prichard on his memories of Luke Harper in WWE: “I think as you go through and you read everything, and sometimes when we lose someone we really adore you feel that a lot of the tributes are glamorized and what have you. I think everyone pretty much captured the essence of who Luke Harper was. He was a down-to-earth guy and one of the nicest human beings you’ll ever meet in your life. But in the very short time that I knew him and had the opportunity to interact with him, one thing that always rang true was good lord the love of his family and of his kids and his wife. You hear that, and you say that, but this was a guy that just was as genuine as genuine got and was a super, super nice guy. It’s just sad and very tragic, and my heart goes out to his family and wish them all the best. I know it’s gonna be a tough road for everyone.

On his memories of Danny Hodge: “I got to travel with Danny in Arkansas for a few days when Danny would come in to do Mid-South television, and I’d never met Danny until then. When you say legend, a lot of people will use that term – ‘This person is a legend.’ Danny Hodge was a larger-than-life legend. Danny, during his heyday, was the greatest wrestler in the world – amateur or professional. No one could beat Danny Hodge. He was a unique personality that had a little bit of Stu Hart in him. He had this grip that was unbelievable, and sometimes when guys would want Danny to do it, I don’t think he took a lot of joy in doing it. But at the same time, he had a very sick sense of joy. He would squeeze someone’s hand with a vice grip that would bring them to their knees. Danny would squeeze apples like they were nothing. He would break pliers with his grip. Just a pioneer, and when you talk about guys in the business that were not the biggest people in the world – Danny was a junior heavyweight, but he could bring any heavyweight to his knees. Another one that was a wonderful human being and a wonderful man that I’m very fortunate that I got to spend some time with and be around and learn from. Danny was a unique character for sure.”

