wrestling / News
Bruce Prichard Discusses How Hurt Vince McMahon Was When Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, If They Hoped He’d Return in 1995
On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard talked about how hurt Vince McMahon was when Hulk Hogan jumped to WCW and if WWE ever thought they might get him back in 1995 when his WCW deal was rumored to be up. Highlights are below.
On how hurt Vince McMahon was when Hulk Hogan left for WCW: “He was hurt, and he was hurt not just from a business standpoint, he was hurt from a personal standpoint, because through those building years, there were no two closer people in the business than Vince and Hulk, that helped develop all those aspects of Hulkamania along the way. So there was a personal bond and a personal friendship that had been built that now, Hulk going, he can say it was business, it was personal. I think Vince really took it personally and I think he was hurt. It was like a really bad divorce.”
On if WWE was hoping Hulk would return to the company: “We were moving on. Now if he came back, great, how will he fit in the new picture. However, there were no hopes of, ‘Oh my God, we could get Hulk back.’ I think everyone had resigned themselves to, ‘Hulk’s gone, make Bret, move on.'”
If using any of the above quotes, please credit Something to Wrestle with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
More Trending Stories
- Awesome Kong On Coming Up with Kharma Gimmick, Her WWE Run Being Cut Short, Dealing with Postpartum Depression
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Randy Savage Getting Drunk Before Calling Vince McMahon To Tell Him He Was Leaving WWE in 1994, Says Savage Never Told Them He Wanted To Wrestle More
- Jim Ross Discusses What Led To Bill Watts Quitting WWE in 1995, His Unhappiness With His Office, What He Disagreed with Vince McMahon On, More
- Jim Cornette Weighs in on NWA Controversy, Takes Issue With NWA’s Handling Of It, Lack of an Reaction Before Episode’s Release