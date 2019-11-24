Bruce Prichard Discusses How Hurt Vince McMahon Was When Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, If They Hoped He’d Return in 1995

On the latest edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard talked about how hurt Vince McMahon was when Hulk Hogan jumped to WCW and if WWE ever thought they might get him back in 1995 when his WCW deal was rumored to be up. Highlights are below.

On how hurt Vince McMahon was when Hulk Hogan left for WCW: “He was hurt, and he was hurt not just from a business standpoint, he was hurt from a personal standpoint, because through those building years, there were no two closer people in the business than Vince and Hulk, that helped develop all those aspects of Hulkamania along the way. So there was a personal bond and a personal friendship that had been built that now, Hulk going, he can say it was business, it was personal. I think Vince really took it personally and I think he was hurt. It was like a really bad divorce.”

On if WWE was hoping Hulk would return to the company: “We were moving on. Now if he came back, great, how will he fit in the new picture. However, there were no hopes of, ‘Oh my God, we could get Hulk back.’ I think everyone had resigned themselves to, ‘Hulk’s gone, make Bret, move on.'”

