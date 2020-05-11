Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Not Letting Tito Santana Turn Heel, Says He Was Too Nice To Be a Heel

On the latest Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard weighed in on why Vince McMahon never let Tito Santana turn heel. Santana is one of the rare people to spend their entire career playing one alignment in WWE, though on the podcast Conrad Thompson noted that Santana asked McMahon to turn heel after he and Rick Martel split up as Strike Force. McMahon shot the idea down, and Thompson asked Prichard if McMahon just never saw Santana as a viable heel.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Because it’s hard to hate Tito Santana. The human being is, you know, what you saw is what you got on Tito. Tito was a very, very warm, natural, just real person. And there’s nothing put on about him. He’s a good guy, he would be the guy that would, you know, be the first one to come to your aid. And if someone was doing someone wrong, Tito would be the first guy to step up and and say, ‘Hey man, no, don’t do that.'”

He continued, “And a heel, a good heel, I think does have to have some of those a**holian tendencies that I’m not sure that Tito has in him. I think Tito’s just too good of a person. Maybe he could have, I don’t know, because usually heels are the best guys in the locker room. But I don’t know, I think that it was just that he was too nice.”

