Brutus Beefcake Discusses His Struggles With Addiction to Opiates

– During a recent edition of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake discussed how he’s struggled with an addiction to opioids during his career and his wife helping him get off of them. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Brutus Beefcake on how his wife helped him deal with opioid addiction: “She saved me. It’s like I said in the Hall of Fame speech, she saved me. She did. She got me off opiates … my best friends are all gone … 20 guys, all gone from opiates.”

On how he used painkillers during his career: I didn’t take ’em every day, but we were on the road every day and wrestling every day, so if you got ’em, what are you gonna do? You’re gonna take ’em.”