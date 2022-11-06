Brutus Beefcake Thought He Would Never Get Into WWE Hall of Fame

Brutus Beefcake is a WWE Hall of Famer, but he recently revealed that he thought he would never get into the Hall. The WWE alumnus recently spoke with Good Karma Wrestling and noted that before his induction in 2019, he had reached a point where he didn’t think it would happen. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On getting prank called about an induction: “Well, I was beginning to think it was never gonna happen. About 10 years ago, somebody called from the WWE building, because it was on my phone, the caller ID, and left a message or something about me being in the Hall of Fame. That was like 10 years ago. Everybody got all excited, everybody was going crazy, and it turned out it was a prank call.”

On getting inducted finally: “Yeah, so, after that I was like, ‘Man, okay, I don’t know who I must’ve made mad or pissed off or whatever. Being patient pays off. When they called, they had Sports Illustrated, they wanted to have a big release, the announcement made. They had the Hulkster come out and nobody else had a presenter. They had me getting a presenter, having the Hulkster do the presenting. My career has been so tremendously blessed.”