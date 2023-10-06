Bryan Danielson Shares How He Handles His Depression By Staying “In The Present”

In a recent appearance with Getting Over, AEW’s Bryan Danielson took some time to offer a few details on how he handles his mental health struggles and the process he engages to keep himself in a healthier frame of mind (via Wrestling Inc). Danielson explained that he doesn’t let himself become invested in potentialities, finding that a more grounded mindset keeps him on stabler footing. You can find a few highlights from Danielson and listen to the full podcast below.

On the pitfalls of hypothetical thinking: “As somebody who regularly experiences depression, I try not to focus on things that are necessarily reality-based. That’s not great for my mental health. Because I would do this [think about dream matches] when I was in WWE … ‘If only I could wrestle this guy or under these circumstances.’ For example, this New Japan circumstance where you’re doing these matches without TV breaks, and you’re not given a specific time to do a match. Or sometimes, in WWE, you’re given three-and-a-half minutes [laughs] or whatever it is.”

On learning from his habits in WWE: “I was very happy in WWE, but my mindset wasn’t as focused and as in the present as it is now, which is just better for the overall appreciation of your life.”

On not having to deal with his depression while performing: “I never experience depression when I’m out in the ring — ever. And it usually won’t come back well into the next day, because wrestling matches happen late at night, and after that, you’re just exhausted and get to bed.”