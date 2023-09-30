– During a recent interview with the Getting Over podcast, AEW star Bryan Danielson Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bryan Danielson on what it’s like working at Collision compared to before CM Punk left: “I don’t know. I wasn’t part of Collision before, as far as being at the shows. My first Collision I actually appeared at, he [CM Punk] had already been gone. I don’t know what it was like before. I just do my thing and I don’t really worry…what I do try to think about is ‘what is my role? What is my role in making AEW better? What is my role in making AEW the best place it could possibly be? What is my role in helping talent and helping Tony?’ I don’t really concern myself with…I tried once, when I was in WWE, to read this book on leadership and it was like, ‘What is your leadership style?’ I don’t know. I don’t care. I just try to be me and try to not mess things up,” he said with a laugh.

Danielson his role in AEW: “Mostly, what I think is my role is listening. Listening to Tony, listening to what he wants, and try to convey that to other people. Listening to talent, understanding their wants and desires, and sometimes getting that to the people it needs to be gotten to. Listening to the people in production and what they need. It’s mostly about listening and spreading whatever the information that needs to be taken from that to the people that need that information.”

At tomorrow’s AEW WrestleDream, Bryan Danielson will face NJPW Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in a one-on-one match. The event is being held in Danielson’s home state of Washington at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. I twill be broadcast live on pay-per-view.