Bryan Danielson Excited For Anarchy In The Arena, Talks Tony Khan Taking Tombstone Piledriver

Bryan Danielson is looking forward to being in Anarchy in the Arena at tonight’s Double or Nothing, as he explained in a recent interview. The Team AEW member spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview ahead of the PPV and you can see some highlights below:

On The Elite attacking Tony Khan: “When they got him up for the spike tombstone piledriver, I was just hoping Tony was okay. I was hoping he would protect his head… More and more people are using piledrivers, and there’s more and more head drops, so we train specifically in the BCC for how to escape those unscathed. Tony doesn’t have any of that training. He’s not a wrestler. My first concern was Tony’s health.”

On taking Will Ospreay’s Storm Driver at AEW Dynasty: “All the risky things were safe. One of the things I wasn’t worried about at all ended up hurting my neck the most. That was when I gave Will a Frankensteiner off the top and he landed on his feet. Luckily, no one was paying attention to me because what Will had done was spectacular. I went straight down on my head. I have a history of neck issues. Even just taking a shoulder tackle or body slam is hard on your neck. Then you add more complex moves, like the Storm Driver to finish the match, and if you hurt your neck early in the match, it doesn’t bode well for you.”

On the Anarchy in the Arena match: “The wildness and anarchy in this match, it’s really awesome. You can be fighting out in the crowd with a world-class professional wrestler, like Okada. For as great as he is, we really don’t know what he’s like as a brawler. I kind of know what FTR will bring to the match, and I know what the Young Bucks will bring to the match. I’m not sure what Jack Perry will bring to the match. Honestly, I’m a little scared of what Darby is going to bring to the match. How about that flamethrower on Dynamite? I get really excited by not knowing how someone will react to a certain situation, and I’m really excited to see how Okada will react to this.”