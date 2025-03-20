Bryan Danielson Hadn’t Signed New AEW Contract As Of December

Bryan Danielson confirmed back in December that he hadn’t signed a new AEW deal as of that point. Danielson appeared at the All In: Texas ticket sale launch event that month and spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for an interview that has just now been released. Danielson told Sapp that he still did not have a contract with the company at that point and explained that he was at the event because Tony Khan asked.

“No, just Tony and I were talking on Friday, and he said, ‘We’ve got this All-In on sale event,’” Danielson said. “I said, ‘Oh, do you want me to come? I’d love to.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I’d love to see you.’ So here I am.”

No word on when Danielson may make a return to wrestling TV. He previously said that he would be at All In: Texas but didn’t know if he would be competing at the show; his last match was against Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream 2024 in October of last year.