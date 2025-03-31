Bryan Keith Weighs In On Learning From Chris Jericho

Bryan Keith has relished the opportunity to learn from Chris Jericho. Keith is a part of Jericho’s Learning Tree stable, and he appeared on the Battleground Podcast where he talked about having the opportunity to learn from his stablemate.

“It’s been amazing,” Keith said (per Fightful). “It’s something that I didn’t see coming when it first happened. I was, you know, not only surprised, but excited for it all. I like to pride myself on just being a student of the game. I’m a sponge. I’m always listening, always trying to take in what others are saying, respecting these guys and knowing that they’ve been in the business for a long time, for a reason, and they made it to the highest level for a reason, and that’s exactly what I am around him. I’m just a sponge, man. I’m always listening to what he’s saying, taking into account what he’s saying, trying these things out,” he said. “It’s even better because I’m able to speak with him and then have the match or the experience that we’re doing and immediately try what he’s putting out there and then getting that immediate feedback.”

he continued, “I’m definitely taking every opportunity, every chance I get to hear something, always. Not just from him. There’s a plethora of veterans in AEW with knowledge and experience, and it’s a blessing and an honor to be around them all and be able to take all that in. So specifically, when it comes to Chris Jericho, ear to the ground; every single thing he’s saying, I’m taking in, and just trying to consider that and apply that to everything I’m doing. It’s like a cheat code, really.”

Keith and Big Bill defeated Top Flight on Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.