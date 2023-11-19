Buff Bagwell Arrested For DUI and Speeding

The Georgia Gazette reports that Buff Bagwell was arrested in Cobb County, Georgia for speeding and DUI earlier this week. Bagwell was arrested on Thursday for both charges, which are misdemeanors. The DUI charge is for drugs.

The report notes that he was released yesterday at 1:51 PM and was sentenced to time served. It’s unknown if Bagwell was serving a sentence for an earlier case or if this is a new crime.