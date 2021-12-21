Buff Bagwell Blames Jim Ross for His WWE Release in 2001

– In an interview with the Who the Fook Are These Guys podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Buff Bagwell criticized Jim Ross for his brieft stint in WWE during the WCW Invasion that took place in 2001. Below are some highlights:

Buff Bagwell on Jim Ross being the cause for him getting released from WWE: “If he did not like me and he did his job and fired me, why the heat that I have with Jim Ross? But if you had a guy that called you up and said, ‘don’t come to these shows’ and act like my mother called to get me out of them, now you’ve cost me millions of dollars and you’re a fu**ing liar. The facts are he called me up, told me to stay home. God, me and him are the only three witnesses I have, and who are they going to believe? They’re going to believe Jim Ross. It put me in a bad situation of people truly believing that my fu**ing mom was calling up. I said ‘why would I wrestle Booker T with 25 fu**ing staples in my head and then take off three house shows when you’re trying to make it to WWF?”

Bagwell on what he was told by Jim Ross over the phone: “This was the Wednesday after Monday Night Nitro. I’ve got to house sit in my house with not a soul in it, in my big ass, beautiful ass, $2 million mansion. I get a call and it’s Jim Ross. He goes ‘hey, Buff. I want you to know we have big plans for you on Monday.’ His exact verbiage. ‘We have big plans for you on Monday in Atlanta. We want you to take this weekend off, heal up good, get your head healed up, and then we’ll see you on Monday, and we’re really excited.'”

Bagwell on how the angle was set up for failure: “The big news was I got fired in Atlanta. But the point is, the week before, why did you do the Invasion in Tacoma guys? The Invasion is Ted Turner? Why did we not wait one week and do Buff Bagwell vs. Booker T? Instead they were able to say ‘see? It didn’t work. We tried but it didn’t work.’ Me and Booker knew that, but we didn’t know — we couldn’t go to him and go, ‘Vince, you can’t do that.’ So we had to play along, do the thing. So long story short, don’t put on the Invasion match, the major Invasion match of me and Booker, the week before Atlanta. You do it in Tacoma where we (WCW) had been there once in 11 years. It was extremely unfair.”