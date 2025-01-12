– During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Former WCW wrestler Buff Bagwell discussed his chances of a WWE Hall of Fame induction and his interest in gaining a WWE Legends deal. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Buff Bagwell on wanting a Legends deal: “I’d love to have some kind of Legend deal, or helping the boys, or helping the school out. Some part of being under that WWE umbrella. I’d love to be a part of that.”

On wanting an eventual WWE Hall of Fame induction: “The 20 years I blew, I believe will be corrected before I die. I really believe I make the resume part of it. But there’s more to the Hall of Fame than that. You gotta be a good person and show that you’re a good human being, and I’m on that right path now. I just hope and pray that I will [get there].”