Bully Ray Praises Chelsea Green’s Work Since She Returned To WWE

Bully Ray is a big fan in what he’s seen from Chelsea Green since she returned to WWE. Green is the current co-holder of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships along with Piper Niven, and Bully talked about how much he’s appreciated her work on Busted Open Radio.

“Chelsea Green has been knocking it dead, knocking them dead, ever since she’s gotten back to the WWE,” Bully said (per Wrestling Inc). “And I went on Twitter last night [Monday night], and I put Chelsea over. I said, ‘Chelsea maximizes every second of TV time that she’s given.'”

He continued, “You’re taught in the WWE that from the minute you go through that curtain — actually, from the second you go through that curtain to the second you come back through that curtain, you are working. You are 100% immersed in your character, which means you take nothing for granted. Your facials, your movements, how you act or react to anything. Chelsea reacts to everything so legitimately, so over the top, so entertaining, that it just catches my attention.”