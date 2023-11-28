Bully Ray on Why CM Punk Returning to WWE Isn’t Shocking

– During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed CM Punk returning to WWE last Saturday at Survivor Series. Bully Ray also pointed out why Punk’s return is not quite so shocking for the wrestling business in comparison to everyone making up after the Montreal Screwjob and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on why CM Punk mending fences with WWE isn’t so shocking for WWE: “I am not buying into this ‘Hell has frozen over. Oh my god, I can’t believe this happened. This is shocking.’ Yeah, it’s a little shocking for some but it’s not like we haven’t seen this happen in the world of WWE before. Eric Bischoff stood side by side with Vince McMahon. The Ultimate Warrior came back to WWE. Bret Hart came back to the WWE and shook Shawn Michaels’s hand. You want to talk about ‘Hell freezing over?’ Everybody kissing and making up after the Montreal Screwjob is hell freezing over to me.”

Bully Ray on how Triple H and Punk have changed: “Time away does things that sometimes are very good. People mature. You’re dealing with a different Triple H, with different responsibilities and you’re dealing with a different CM Punk.”

Punk appeared after the WarGames main event match at Survivor Series on Saturday to a friendly Chicago area crowd at the Allstate Arena. The show was broadcast live on Peacock.