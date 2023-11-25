Bully Ray Is Confused By WWE’s Recent Booking of Tiffany Stratton

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray questioned the WWE for how former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has been booked after losing the title.

He said: “I’ll tell you what, guys. The biggest head scratcher to me — and Tommy [Dreamer], you just brought the name up — I just forgot to mention this over the past day or so is Tiffany Stratton. That girl had a rocket ship on her back and all of a sudden, errrr. Flames are out. Much like Tommy said, background right now. Nothing more than background noise in NXT.“