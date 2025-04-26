Bully Ray Criticizes The Rock For Not Appearing At WrestleMania 41, Defends Dave LaGreca

Bully Ray is critical of The Rock not appearing on WrestleMania 41 and has defended Dave LaGreca over the latter’s interactions with Rock. As noted, the Final Boss responded to LaGreca’s passionate comments about the WrestleMania 41 night two main event by saying that “the business is a complete work” and to “stop ranting, it’s not healthy my friend. Enjoy the show.” Bully commented on the matter on Busted Open Radio and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the WrestleMania 41 night two main event: “I stuck up for these guys, and I told the Busted Open nation the way they connected the dots, they’ve earned my benefit of the doubt to sit back and enjoy what they’re doing. But now with everything that’s going down, it’s now in front of my eyes, they had no clue what the f**k they were doing this whole time… ‘Oh maybe one day we’ll come back to the soul,’ No. Don’t go back to the soul, you already stooged it off that it wasn’t going to happen, so let’s forget about Cody’s soul. As a matter of fact, unless I’m getting Cody versus The Rock one day, I don’t think I need to see it. I don’t need to see it, and I sure as hell don’t need to see Roman [Reigns] and Rock because Rock already put the Ula Fala around his head.”

On Rock’s comments to LaGreca: “Rock, I want you to let Dave into one of those meetings. I want you to let him sit at the table with you and Brian Gewirtz when you’re coming up with everything, because Dave LaGreca is the voice of the wrestling fan, and maybe you should hear, or have heard the voice of the wrestling fan before you decided to not show up at WrestleMania. At the end of the day, Dave’s passion makes sense.”