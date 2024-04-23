Bully Ray Discusses What AEW Needs To Focus On Coming Out Of Dynasty

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics including the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view event. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On liking the show: “It seems like the pattern for AEW is just as things are getting a little wonky for them, they have their quarterly PPV,” Bully said. “They blow the roof off the place, they get their fanbase back on board, back on track, and they head forward TV and their new stories. So hopefully Dynasty some good for AEW, which is, for the AEW fanbase, a really, really strong show.”

On his doubts AEW can get new fans: “They knocked it out of the park for their fans that stuck around to watch that PPV,” Bully said. “Obviously, we talk about some of the things that AEW can do better. AEW needs to get new eyes on their product. And the build-up before the PPV is what they need to be strong to get eyes on the product. So yes, great PPV, awesome show.The talent will always go out there and kill it. When you have a Will Ospreay and a Bryan Danielson in the ring, and the people are chanting ‘Holy s**t!’ and ‘This is awesome!’ before they even touch, you know you’re going to get magic in the wing. And they had an incredible match. Will a match like that bring new eyes to the product remains to be seen.”