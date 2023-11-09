wrestling / News
Bully Ray on Why Drew McIntyre Doesn’t Make Him Care About His Character
– During Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued the current storyline and character by former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Bully Ray said he doesn’t care about McIntyre’s character because McIntyre doesn’t make him care when he speaks. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
On why he doesn’t like McIntyre’s current work: “When he talks, that’s when you’re supposed to care, and unfortunately, Drew hasn’t done it for me since day one. I love everything about Drew, but when he talks, I just can’t get into him … As a fan, Drew hasn’t touched me deeply enough.”
At last Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event, Drew McIntyre lost his matchup against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.
