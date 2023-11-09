– During Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray critiqued the current storyline and character by former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Bully Ray said he doesn’t care about McIntyre’s character because McIntyre doesn’t make him care when he speaks. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“If I’m going to care about a wrestler, a talent, a performer, an entertainer, they have to make me care in the ring first. The package will make me care more. Unfortunately, I don’t care about Drew. I’m a fan of Drew as a person, as a guy outside of the ring. I’m a fan of his work. I’m a huge mark for his look because I think Drew is a gorgeous man. That is a man’s man. That’s a f***ing pro wrestler right there, but I don’t care about him.”

On why he doesn’t like McIntyre’s current work: “When he talks, that’s when you’re supposed to care, and unfortunately, Drew hasn’t done it for me since day one. I love everything about Drew, but when he talks, I just can’t get into him … As a fan, Drew hasn’t touched me deeply enough.”

At last Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event, Drew McIntyre lost his matchup against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.