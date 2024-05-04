Bully Ray On Eric Bischoff Downplaying ECW’s Influence on Wrestling

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray said that while he and Eric Bischoff agree on a lot, one thing they disagree on is ECW’s influence on pro wrestling. He says that Bischoff usually downplays the importance of ECW.

He said: “He brought up how he revolutionized cruiserweight wrestling by creating the cruiserweight division. I’m like, ‘Eric, you stole Mysterio, Psychosis, and … Juvi and Eddie and Dean.’ I’m like, ‘You stole them from ECW.’ They created a buzz in ECW, and then you were able to offer them money that we couldn’t. He’s like, ‘I created a whole freaking division, screw you!’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you created a division. We didn’t have to create a division.’ They were just wrestlers who wrestled in our company.”

However, Ray still called Bischoff “intelligent” and praised him for nearly putting WWE out of business. He said there are “no rules” to wrestling and Bischoff had Vince McMahon “on the ropes.”

He added: “I don’t care how, I don’t care why, he almost did it. Nobody else in the wrestling world almost put Vince McMahon and the WWE out of business. So he must have been doing something right. Right place, right time, right talent, right stories, right characters, right check book. Doesn’t matter.“