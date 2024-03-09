– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray spoke about who should induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame at this year’s Class of 2024 induction ceremony, and if Tommy Dreamer should be the one to induct Heyman. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on if Tommy Dreamer should induct Paul Heyman: “A lot of people on social media have said Tommy, but you have two WWE Hall of Famers who were pretty big stars in ECW, and that’s Rob Van Dam and the Dudleys.”

On how the induction is bigger than just ECW: “If you just look at this with blinders on, from an ECW point of view, yes, Tommy Dreamer is the guy, but this is bigger than ECW.”

Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday, April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center. The ceremony will be held following WWE SmackDown and will be broadcast liveo n Peacock.