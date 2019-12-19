Bully Ray Thinks WWE Is Punishing Matt Hardy Due to Jeff Hardy’s Personal Mistakes, Calls WWE’s Handling of Matt ‘Ridiculous’

– During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley), Ray spoke on what’s been happening with Matt Hardy in WWE, who appears to be nearing the end of his WWE contract. According to Ray, he thinks WWE might be punishing Matt Hardy for the recent mistakes Jeff Hardy has made in his personal life. Below are some highlights (via SESCoops.com).

Bully Ray on the mistakes the Hardys have made in their careers: “Hopefully Matt and Jeff won’t be angry with me when I say this. But it is what it is. Have Matt and Jeff individually made mistakes on their journey over the past twenty to twenty-five years personally outside of the ring? Yes, one hundred percent. You know what everybody makes mistakes and it’s going to happen.”

Ray on how WWE takes out their frustrations for Jeff Hardy on Matt: “Matt just falls down the ladder completely. It almost seems like they take out their frustrations on Matt for whatever Jeff may have done wrong. Any mistake that Jeff Hardy has made anybody could make it one time or another. And that’s why he would people gang up on people like that Jeff for a mistake they made whatever mistake it is. Drunken driving or that. This stuff happens. It could happen to you, it could happen to a family member, it could happen to anybody and hopefully, he learned from the mistakes. These guys are my brothers.”

Ray on how Matt Hardy constantly reinvents himself and then WWE puts him on the bac kburner: “It just always winds up on the back burner, and he keeps reinventing himself and that is the kick in the ball. He takes it on the chin he reinvents himself V1, Big Money Matt, ‘Broken,’ it’s mad [that he] gets this all this stuff over. I think [he] gets put back on the back burner, it’s ridiculous.”