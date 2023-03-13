Bully Ray Would Love To See Spike Dudley Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

WWE has begun announcing names for the 2023 Hall of Fame class, and Bully Ray named Spike Dudley as someone he’d like to see inducted into the Hall. As announced on Friday, Rey Mysterio is the first name set for this year’s Hall of Fame and today’s Busted Open Radio saw Bully Ray and Mark Henry talk about people they’d like to see inducted.

According to Wrestling Inc, Henry pitched the idea of D’Lo Brown as a nominee and both men agreed that Paul Heyman would make a good induction, while Bully mentioned Spike. He noted that his pick was “completely biased, completely self-serving…. I’d love to see Spike Dudley, my little brother.” He added that Spike doesn’t have the career statistic that would necessarily indicate a Hall of Fame induction but pointed out that Spike would “put his body on the line to get others over.”

Spike Dudley is known for his run in ECW alongside the Dudley Boyz and got over as an underdog favorite. He eventually made his way to WWE alongside the Dudleys when ECW shut down and worked there until 2005. During his time in WWE he had runs with the Cruiserweight Championship, the European Championship, the Hardcore Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships alongside Tazz. Following his time in WWE had a couple of stints in TNA as “Brother Runt.” His last match was in 2015 at 2CW’s final event.