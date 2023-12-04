Bully Ray Shares His Idea On How WWE Can Revitalize Damage CTRL

On Busted Open Radio (per Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray gave his thoughts on the Damage CTRL that consists of WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai & Asuka and how WWE can revitalize the faction coming out of Survivor Series where they lost the Women’s WarGames match.

He said, “Here’s the only light at the end of the tunnel I see, … and I might really be grasping here but I think a lot of people would like to see this. Damage CTRL turns on Bayley. Charlotte [Flair] and Becky [Lynch] show Bayley sympathy, and then Mercedes [Mone] comes back, and you reunite the Four Horsewomen, and the Four Horsewomen ride into WrestleMania 40.”