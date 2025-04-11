Bully Ray Hints At Surprise Reveal From WrestleMania 9 Documentary

Bully Ray says that the upcoming WrestleMania 9 documentary will contain a reveal of someone who worked the event that will surprise many. The WWE Hall of Famer teased the reveal on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, noting that the person is someone who was working on a “very low end” but is now someone involved in the business at a top level.

“Somebody is at WrestleMania 9 in Vegas that is going to blow your mind. I’m not going to stooge it off now because I want everybody to be able to see it,” Bully said (per Wrestling Inc). “Somebody is there working WrestleMania 9 who now is a big deal in the world of pro wrestling.”

He continued, “I’m going to leave it at that and then we can always come back to the conversation because I think it’s going to be very interesting to see who was there working on a very low-end, and now who’s involved in a very high-end.”

WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle will air on Peacock on on April 11th.