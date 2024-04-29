Bully Ray Says Swerve Strickland Should Have Been Focus Of Last Week’s AEW Dynamite

Bully Ray believes that new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland should have been the focus of the post-Dynasty episode of Dynamite. Strickland competed in a match on last week’s show instead of getting a big angle around him, something that Bully weighed in on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On wanting Strickland to open the episode: “What I needed to see was my newly crowned AEW World Heavyweight Champion, Swerve Strickland, with a hero’s entrance. The first person you see live in Daily’s Place, with his brand-new championship over his shoulder.”

On the TBS Championship angle getting more screentime than Strickland: “I have no problem with the ladies getting that talking time, I want to know why they got so much talking time and Swerve got none.”