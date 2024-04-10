Bully Ray Thinks The Rock’s People’s Championship Was A Distraction on WWE TV

The Rock was presented with a ‘People’s Championship’ by Yolanda “Lonnie” Williams, the widow of Muhammad Ali, at the WWE Hall of Fame. He then had it with him at Wrestlemania and on last Monday’s episode of RAW. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray called the title belt a distraction and gave his thoughts on The Rock and Cody Rhodes exchanging belts on Monday’s WWE RAW.

He said: “I don’t know why Cody gave up the belt. I don’t know why Cody would care about the other belt. I don’t know why Rock gives a s**t about carrying the other belt to the ring. It’s a nice gift that was given to him at the Hall of Fame…Imagine you were a fan who tuned back in to ‘Raw’ last night, because you heard of all the hoopla surrounding WrestleMania. And now you’re saying to yourself ‘Well, what belt is that that Rock has?’ To me, you’re taking the focus off of Cody and his brand new Universal Championship. Even when I saw The Rock carrying it out at WrestleMania, to me, it’s [a] distraction. With a babyface with Cody, I don’t need any of the attention taken off of him…I don’t need to see anybody else with a championship that can even be perceived, for a moment, as something more important than that Universal Champion. If The Rock wants to be backstage in a vignette or a promo holding it, I get it. But now walking to the ring, and then last night, what’s The Rock holding? I don’t know; Cody is the Universal Champion. I want every ounce of my attention on him.“