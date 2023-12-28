– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray and former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer discussed AEW’s Devil storyline and who the masked Devil assailant might be. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dreamer on comparisons to the Black Scorpion storyline in WCW: “Remember when it was ‘The Black Scorpion’? The worst payoff because we all knew it was Ric Flair the moment he came out to wrestle.”

Tommy Dreamer on how people thought the Devil would be CM Punk: “Eventually, before he signed with WWE, a lot of people said this is all storyline, it’s gonna be Punk. I mean, Punk would’ve been an insane choice if he was still with AEW.”

Bully Ray on how AEW will have to retell some forgotten story points: “This was a year story that unfolded where you might have forgotten some storyline points, and then it was narrated by Bully Ray and he took you through the entire year.”

Bully Ray on not revealing his pick for the Devil and wanting to give the angle a chance: I’m never gonna stooge it off on this show beforehand, I don’t want to ruin it for AEW fans. Much like I gave Retribution every chance in the world or any other act out there, I wanna give this the chance [to] also knock it out of the park.”

During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe made a deal with the masked Devil to cause MJF to lose the ROH Tag Team Titles to two of the Devil’s masked minions. After the match, Samoa Joe came out revealing that he was feigning an attack by the Devil’s group and assaulted MJF, revealing that he collaborated with the Devil to cause this outcome.

Now, MJF will have to face Samoa Joe with his AEW World Title on the line at Worlds End on Saturday, December 30. The event will be held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.