Bully Ray On Why He Watches AEW Differently Than WWE

Bully Ray looks at AEW with a different mindset than he does WWE, and he recently explained why. Bully spoke on Busted Open Radio about how he views the two companies with “a different set of eyes” because they’re presenting different styles of pro wrestling. You can see highlights from his comments below, per Wrestling Inc:

On watching the two companies differently: “When I watch AEW, I consciously watch with a different set of eyes, because if I start comparing it to the WWE and the way they do things, I would tear AEW to shreds. I have to remember that AEW is a completely different company — an alternative.”

On wrestling as art: “Pro wrestling is art, okay? We can both look at a Picasso and see different things. You might pay a million dollars for a Picasso. In all honesty, if you gave me a Picasso for free, I probably wouldn’t hang it in my house. Just not my cup of tea.”