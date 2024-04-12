Bully Ray Thinks WWE Is Setting Roman Reigns Up For Babyface Run

Roman Reigns has been WWE’s most dominant heel for years, but Bully Ray thinks the company is setting him up to for a babyface run. Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 and Bully spoke about what’s next for Reigns from here on Busted Open Radio, noting that the crowd reaction to Reigns makes him think Reigns is set up for a babyface turn.

“Roman Reigns, as of right now, in my eyes — babyface,” Bully said (per Wrestling Inc). “The whole place was chanting, ‘Thank you, Roman,’ just because Cody suggested it.”

He added, “Especially after the documentary and what we learned about him, I think they’re setting Roman Reigns up for a nice babyface run.”

Reigns was the subject of the Paul Heyman-directed episode of Biography: WWE Legends that aired in the leadup to WrestleMania 40.