wrestling / News
Bully Says Says Team 3D Is Accepting Select Bookings & Signings After Recent Reunion
– Following the team’s recent reunion for the first time in years at the recent Impact 1000 show, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray says he and tag team partner D-Von are accepting joint bookings together as Team 3D (aka The Dudley Boyz).
Per Bully, they will take a very select amount of bookings for signings and some tag matches. Bully Ray wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Based on how much fun we had at #IMPACT1000 and @TestifyDVon feeling great, #Team3D has decided to take a very select amount of bookings for signings and maybe a few Tag matches.”
During their recent reunion for Impact 1000, Team 3D defeated The Desi Hit Squad (Champagne Singh & Rohit Raju). It was their first match as a team together since 2016.
Based on how much fun we had at #IMPACT1000 and @TestifyDVon feeling great, #Team3D has decided to take a very select amount of bookings for signings and maybe a few Tag matches.
Serious Promoters may contact:
[email protected] pic.twitter.com/33BPUifvZV
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) September 19, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks LA Knight Is Going To Be A Massive Star, Says Cody Rhodes Is ‘The Guy’ Now
- Dominik Mysterio Reveals What He Did After His Match With Rey At WrestleMania 39
- Matt Hardy On If He Has Ever Crapped Himself In The Ring
- Natalya Reportedly Receiving Heavy Praise from WWE Officials for Stepping Up at Superstar Spectacle