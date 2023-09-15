wrestling / News
Team 3D Reunite At Impact 1000, Defeat Desi Hit Squad
Team 3D reunited for the first time in seven years to pick up a win at Impact 1000. Bully Ray & Devon teamed up on tonight’s show to defeat the Desi Hit Squad at the show, marking their first match together since HOG VI back in 2016. This was also Devon’s first match since he suffered a stroke in 2019.
You can see some clips from the match below:
TABLES TABLES TABLES 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 https://t.co/pq7pNcIHI9
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) September 15, 2023
3D! #IMPACT1000 @bullyray5150 @TestifyDVon pic.twitter.com/4wEPlCRpgI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2023
Team 3D SMASH @TheRohitRaju through a table after their BIG victory on #IMPACT1000. @bullyray5150 @TestifyDVon pic.twitter.com/qv8yw4vbG0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2023