wrestling / News

Team 3D Reunite At Impact 1000, Defeat Desi Hit Squad

September 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Team 3D Impact 1000 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Team 3D reunited for the first time in seven years to pick up a win at Impact 1000. Bully Ray & Devon teamed up on tonight’s show to defeat the Desi Hit Squad at the show, marking their first match together since HOG VI back in 2016. This was also Devon’s first match since he suffered a stroke in 2019.

You can see some clips from the match below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact 1000, Team 3D, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading