Bushiroad President Takaaki Kidani Urges Fans To Stand By Wrestlers Through Hard Times

Bushiroad President Takaaki Kidani has taken to social media to ask fans to urge fans to respect and stand by wrestlers and creative writers. For those unaware, Bushiroad is the parent company of NJPW and Stardom. Kidani didn’t reference anything or anyone in particular when making his comment. Check out the translated tweet below:

“Wrestlers and writers spend their precious time to have matches and create art works for the fans. We should respect them, stand by them when they’re going through hard times to overcome together. We shouldn’t push common sense on creators that make things from scratch.”