Butcher & Blade Confront Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland On AEW Dark: Elevation
The Butcher and The Blade have their sights set on Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland, confronting the two on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. On Monday’s show, Strickland and Lee picked up a win over Vic Capri and GPA in fairly short order. After the match, Butcher and Blade came out with The Bunny to the ramp and did a staredown with Swerve In Our Glory, as you can see in a clip below.
AEW teased a match between the two, writing in the tweet:
“Are #TheButcher @andycomplains, @BladeofBuffalo and #TheBunny @AllieWrestling eyeing a spot in the Tag Team Top 5, by confronting #SwerveInOurGlory here at #AEWDarkElevation?”
Lee and Strickland are ranked #5 in the tag division according to the most recent AEW rankings as released last Wednesday.
