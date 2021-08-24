wrestling / News
BWO Set To Reunite on WrestlePro Alaska Tour
The Blue World Order is set for a reunion on WrestlePro Alaska’s tour this weekend. WrestlePro has announced that The Blue Meanie and Nova will team up for the first time since early 2019. The two will team with Jay Lethal (as Black Machismo) for their August 26th show in Anchorage against Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, and VSK.
You can get tickets for the show here. Also set for the show are:
* nZo vs. Bobby Wayward
* Dan Maff vs. Traxx
* Tyler Payne vs. KC Navarro vs. TJ Crawford
Also appearing: Fallah Bahh, LSG, Cheeseburger, Lady Frost, Luke & PJ Hawx, Freya The Slaya, Vargas, Arctic Thunder, TJ Crawford, Shawn Donovan, Justin Corino, The Amazing Graysons, Victor Benjamin, Y.T. Jones, and more.
