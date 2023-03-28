C4 Partnering With WWE for WrestleMania NIL Recruiting This Week

– C4 Energy has announced a partnership for the WWE WrestleMania Next In Line (NIL) college athlete recruiting program. Under the new partnership, C4 Energy will be a presenting partner for WWE NIL at UCLA – Wasserman FC at Spaulding Field from Tuesday, March 28 to Thursday, March 30. Here’s the full announcement:

C4 Energy is powering the next generation of WWE Superstars during WWE’s WrestleMania Next in Line college athlete recruiting program. These athletes will need the perfect mix of athleticism, drive, and charisma to fuel their dream of becoming the next John Cena, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair or Becky Lynch.

C4 Energy will be the presenting partner of ‘Next in Line’ at UCLA – Wasserman FC – Spaulding Field from Tuesday, 3/28 – Thursday, 3/30.

The energy drink brand has an ongoing partnership with WWE Super Stars Bianca Belair, Montez Ford and Roman Reigns, helping them to fuel their minds and bodies ahead of jumping into the ring at events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam and more. Most recently, C4 and Ford, a U.S. Marines veteran, worked together to launch Ultimate Freedom Ice, the most recent in the brand’s partnership with Wounded Warrior Project, as well as worked with Belair in their recent Be You. But Better. campaign.