– During a recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, wrestler Caleb Konley discussed AEW ending its Dark and Dark: Elevation shows recently. Konley has wrestled multiple episodes of AEW Dark before the show was cancelled. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Caleb Konley on the end of AEW Dark and Elevation: “You know, it was wrestling on YouTube. It was super cool, and I enjoyed my time there and all of the matches I had, I thought, were pretty good. I was happy with all of it. It’s wrestling. They’ve got another show on TV, and then they’ve got Ring of Honor on Honorclub, so how many wrestling shows can one company have at one time? Not only from a viewer perspective, but from the perspective of the talent that has to fly back and forth… I was at one of the Dark tapings, guys had just left from TV across the country, and they had to fly to Florida, and I think the next day, there was a signing somewhere else and a whole bunch of guys were on the signing in the morning, so they had to leave straight from there and it’s just like, do we really need these other shows?”

On why the AEW Dark shows made sense at first: “I get it in the beginning. It was probably great for them to have another place to work. Maybe some guys aren’t getting used on TV regularly enough, so this is giving them a spot. But for other people, especially with Collision and the Ring Of Honor shows, there’s only so much traveling you can do. It’s not good for your body.”