Calvin Tankman vs. Lou Nixon Announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII
– GCW announced today that Calvin Tankman will face Lou Nixon at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII. The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 24 at the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey. It will stream live on TrillerTV. You can see the match announcement below:
*BLOODSPORT – THIS SUNDAY*
Just Signed:
TANKMAN
vs
LOU NIXON
Plus:
Barnett v MVP
Josh Alexander v Mike Bailey
Masha v Lei Ying Lee
Marina Shafir v Jody Threat
Petrovic v Sakai
Garrini v Ku
Dempsey v Akira
Borne v Isaacs
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/B3s57en63X
