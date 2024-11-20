wrestling / News

Calvin Tankman vs. Lou Nixon Announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII

November 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Calvin Tankman vs. Lou Nixon Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XII Image Credit: GCW

– GCW announced today that Calvin Tankman will face Lou Nixon at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII. The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 24 at the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey. It will stream live on TrillerTV. You can see the match announcement below:

