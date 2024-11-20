– GCW announced today that Calvin Tankman will face Lou Nixon at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII. The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 24 at the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey. It will stream live on TrillerTV. You can see the match announcement below:

*BLOODSPORT – THIS SUNDAY* Just Signed: TANKMAN

vs

LOU NIXON Plus:

Barnett v MVP

Josh Alexander v Mike Bailey

Masha v Lei Ying Lee

Marina Shafir v Jody Threat

Petrovic v Sakai

Garrini v Ku

Dempsey v Akira

Borne v Isaacs Tix:https://t.co/IQjopnMFhP Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/B3s57en63X — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 20, 2024