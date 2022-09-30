Card & Preview For This Week’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling

WOW – Women Of Wrestling airs its third episode this weekend, and a new preview clip plus the full lineup is online. The promotion released the following clip and lineup for the show, which airs this weekend on syndication:

* Siren the Voodoo Doll & Chainsaw vs. The Bully Busters

* Penelope Pink with Lana Starr vs. Vivan Rivera

* Gigi Funna vs. Commander Sahara Spars