Card & Preview For This Week’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling

September 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WOW – Women Of Wrestling airs its third episode this weekend, and a new preview clip plus the full lineup is online. The promotion released the following clip and lineup for the show, which airs this weekend on syndication:

* Siren the Voodoo Doll & Chainsaw vs. The Bully Busters
* Penelope Pink with Lana Starr vs. Vivan Rivera
* Gigi Funna vs. Commander Sahara Spars

