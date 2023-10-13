Carlito Now Listed On WWE Smackdown Roster

Carlito is officially part of the Blue Brand in WWE, with his name appearing on the Smackdown roster. The WWE star returned last Saturday at WWE Fastlane as a member of the LWO, helping the group defeat Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. The WWE.com roster page now lists him on the Smackdown brand.

Carlito’s roster entry reads:

Son of legendary competitor Carlos Colon, Carlito emerged in WWE in October 2004 as an exceptionally opinionated Superstar who projected a smooth demeanor.

Armed with an apple in hand, The Southpaw from San Juan wasn’t afraid to unload a mouthful of apple and spit it into your face if you were not cool in his eyes. That said, Carlito also had the ability to unload a serious arsenal onto any opposition at the drop of hat.

Carlito made headlines on his very first night on SmackDown when he defeated John Cena for the United States Championship. He would go on to capture the Intercontinental Title and unify the WWE and World Tag Team Titles alongside his brother Primo at the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania.

Reemerging in WWE at Backlash 2023, Carlito made an especially “cool” return to help Bad Bunny overcome Damian Priest in an unforgettable San Juan Street Fight. Carlito exploded back onto the scene at WWE Fastlane by joining forces with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar to defeat Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.