Carlito Returns to WWE at WWE Fastlane, LWO Wins Six-Man Tag

Carlito finally returned to the WWE tonight at WWE Fastlane, where he led the LWO to a victory over Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. At first, it appeared that Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar wouldn’t have a partner, but Carlito made a fashionably late entrance and saved the day. He hit Montez Ford with the Backstabber to get the three count.

Carlito previously returned to the company at Backlash in cameo appearance, and was believed to have signed shortly after.

This is almost tough to watch… 😬 The LWO is down a man and the numbers game is catching up to them.#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/tO09KF1H1d — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2023