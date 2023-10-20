Carlito Reveals Which Backstabber Hurt Him The Most

Carlito’s finishing move is the Backstabber, and the returned WWE star recently discussed which execution of the move hurt him the most. Carlito spoke with Cheap Heat and noted that the move isn’t a comfortable one to do; you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the pain involved in the move:“I used to do it as a move, and Cena was the one who said, ‘That’s a cool move, you’ve got to do it as a finisher.’ I said, ‘Ah, I don’t know man, I don’t want to do that every night,’ it’s painful for both of us. I’m taking that person’s weight on top of mine. When we hit the mat they’re coming on top of me and some of these are big boys and that can put a lot of pressure on your back.”

On the Backstabber that hurt the most: “That one I gave Jericho off the ladder, that was the worst one I’ve ever done. I don’t think I’ll ever do that again. Imagine just falling off a ladder with Jericho on top of me, brutal.”