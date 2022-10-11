Cary Silkin Reflects on ROH Losing Millions, Why He Kept It Going

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former ROH owner Cary Silkin discussed his time as owner of the company. According to Silkin, he confirmed the company lost millions of dollars during his time as owner. He also discussed the company’s time being broadcast on HDNet (now AXS TV). Below are some highlights.

Silkin on the ROH TV deal with HDNet: “The problem was and I didn’t know at the time, I should have done some more research, but I wouldn’t have turned them down, no matter what, but they only had… five percent of the country could see them.”

On why he kept ROH going: “No, but here’s the thing, Nick, I knew we had a good thing. I knew it, I knew it, I knew it. I’d been watching wrestling since the late ’60s and I’m not an expert about anything, but I knew we had a good thing. I also knew that we’re not going to be able to compete with WWE. Why did I keep it open, six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11? Because I knew we had a good thing. It was also passion, my passion for the product.”

Sinclair Broadcasting Group later bought the company from Silkin in 2011. Tony Khan acquired the brand and tape library from SBG earlier this year.