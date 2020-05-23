Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood Get Cease and Desist Letter From WWE Over Shirt Making Fun of Gimmick Change Idea

– According to a report by BodySlam.net, WWE has issued a cease and desist letter to former Superstars Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood (aka Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson of The Revival). Per the report, the letter was over Wheeler and Harwood using a t-shirt with the image of a planned gimmick change for the tag team in WWE, which would’ve repackaged them into more of a comedy tag team that would spoof The Fabulous Ones.

The shirt with the image was available at the tag team’s store on Pro Wrestling Tees.com. The shirt is no longer available. WWE’s letter claimed that the promotion owned the rights to the image on he shirt, while some edits were made in an attempt to avoid copyright issues, such as putting on “#FTR” on the clock necklace for Wheeler instead of The Revival.

The letter was reportedly delivered about two weeks ago, which is around when the shirt was taken down from the online store.

Additionally, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood previously received a cease and desist letter over their new tag team name, The Revolt. There was already a tag team in the North Carolina indie wrestling scene using the name The Revolt (Caleb Konley and Zane Riley).