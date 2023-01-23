Cash Wheeler Tweets About FTR’s “Biggest Downfall” During WWE Main Roster Run

Cash Wheeler recently reacted to a social media post with a bit of his own analysis on FTR’s performance as part of the main WWE roster. When a fan posted a series of media items featuring FTR’s fight against Shinsuke Nakamura and KENTA, Wheeler cited the point where his jaw took a hit that sidelined him for two months and explained that the enforced hiatus set the pair back:

This video where I take the GTS is the moment I broke my jaw. 10 days after our Raw debut. Had it wired shut for six weeks and missed about two months. I think that was biggest downfall for our main roster time.

You can see the original post below.